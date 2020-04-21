FESTIVALS: Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival Goes Online

TALLINN: The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival ( HÕFF ) is the latest festival to move to an online format instead of postponing until the fall. HÕFF's organisers announced that the 15th edition of the festival will take place online, running from the 8 to 10 May 2020.

The virtual edition of HÕFF will screen some 20 films, instead of around 30 films initially planned for the programme. The platform will be provided by the telecom company Elisa, the principal partner of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which organises the Haapsalu festival.

The short horror and fantasy film competition will also move online, with the winner being nominated for the Méliès d'Or Award for Best European Fantasy Film.



HÕFF will hold virtual Q&A’s with filmmakers, a virtual festival opening ceremony (including a theme-costume competition) and online panel discussions.

Helmut Jänes, the head of HÕFF, commented: ‘We’ve been monitoring the events unfolding in the world closely and have devised a formula that we believe will work best for us! We are very grateful to other events like CPH: DOX and Vilnius IFF for sharing their experiences of organising a digital event – it’s been extremely valuable for us! Nothing will replace a physical film festival, however, we’ve received a positive signal from the filmmakers and have decided to move forward.’’



HÕFF will announce the updated programme on 30 April.