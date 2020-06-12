PRODUCTION: Estonia Coproduces Tverdovskiy’s The Conference

TALLINN: The Estonian production company Nafta Films (O-2, Melchior the Apothecary, Erna at War , Secret Society of Souptown ) is partnering on the Russian/Estonian coproduction The Conference. Estonia is responsible for the postproduction of the film.

The Conference is the fourth feature of Russian director Ivan I. Tverdovskiy. Previous films of the 31-year old director have been the festival hits Corrections Class, Zoologia, and Jumpman.

At the core of The Conference is the tragic terrorist siege which took place in the Dubrovka Theatre in 2002. The attack involved 850 hostages and ended with the deaths of at least 170 people. Tverdovskiy’s film looks at the horrific tragedy through the eyes of the protagonist Natasha, a survivor who returns to the crime scene to confront her survivor’s guilt.

Nafta Films is handling postproduction, currently underway. The Estonian team includes well-known names as the composer Sten Sheripov, sound designer Horret Kuus and colorist Evar Anvelt. The postproduction coordinator is Jan Viljus (Tallinn Postworks). The project has been funded by the Estonian Film Institute with 60,000 EUR and Cultural Endowment of Estonia with 10,000 EUR. The Conference received 80,000 EUR of support from Eurimages.

Interational sales are handled by REASON8 Films

The film is set to be released in 2021.

Production information:

Producers:

Vega Film (Russia)

Ark Pictures (Russia)

Nafta Films (Estonia)

Coproducers:

Reason8 Films (UK)

Revolver Films production (Italy)

Producers: Katerina Mikhaylova, Konstantin Fam, Egor Odintsov

Coproducers: Ilya Medovyy, Diana Mikita, Denis Krupnov, Anna Krupnova, Paolo Maria Spina

Credits:

Director: Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Script: Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Cinematographer: Fedor Glazachev

Cast: Natalya Pavlenkova, Olga Lapshina, Kseniya Zueva, Aleksandr Semchev, Yan Tsapnik