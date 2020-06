TALLINN: Ivo Felt is coproducing for Estonia’s Allfilm the British/Estonian Burial, to be shot in Estonia in the autumn of 2020. The cast includes Diana Rigg and Tom Felton.

The British/Estonian WWII thriller is written and directed by Matthew James Wilkinson, who is also producing, along with Paul Higgins.

The production will utilise the Film Estonia Cash Rebate scheme, which covers up to 30 percent of Estonian expenditure.

According to Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR, the plot is set in Germany and Poland, but the film is planned to be shot entirely in Estonia. The production was originally to begin in the summer of 2020, but is now planned for the autumn.