Estonian Film Institute Launches Short Films Website

TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has launched Estonian Shorts , a website for short films which makes selected short films available for viewing for free.

Estonian Shorts brings together some of the best domestic short films from the fields of animated short, live action short and documentary short film. The goal is to raise viewer awareness about the short film scene and introduce fresh voices of the landscape. Many of the films on Estonian Shorts webpage have taken part in international festivals, including Sundance, Annecy, Fredrikstad and Ottawa.

Unlike subscription-based VOD-platforms, Estonian Shorts focuses on films that have already run their festival and theatrical release course. The selection of films on Estonian Shorts page will be expanded constantly. In addition, the webpage will also focus on short film news.

The webpage is in English and Estonian and is aimed at both domestic and international audiences. The page is curated by the Estonian Film Institute.