FESTIVALS: Tartu Love Film Festival Announces Lineup

The open-air screenings will take place as usual in the historic Tartu Town Hall Square, where 11 feature films will be screened. The rest of the programme will be hosted by the Athena theatre.
Elisa, the main partner of the Black Nights Film Festival will provide the Elisa Stage platform for screening most of the films online and only to Estonian viewers.
The programme also includes exhibitions, performances, symposiums and excursions.
FULL PROGRAMME:
Feature Films:
Acid (Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Gorchilin
Champions (Spain)
Directed by Javier Fesser
Final Portrait (UK)
Directed by Stanley Tucci
Flawless (Israel)
Directed by Tal Granit, Sharon Maymon
Force of Habit (Finland)
Directed by Reetta Aalto, Alli Haapasalo, Anna Paavilainen, Kirsikka Saari, Miia Tervo, Elli Toivoniemi, Jenni Toivoniemi
House of Hummingbird (South Korea)
Directed by Bora Kim
Maudie (Canada/Ireland)
Directed by Aisling Walsh
Schemers (UK)
Directed by Dave Mclean
Storm Boy (Australia)
Directed by Shawn Seet
The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão (Brazil, Germany)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
The Secret Lamb (Estonia)
Directed by Lembit Ulfsak
Produced by Tallinnfilm
The Wheel of Fortune (Italy)
Directed by Ferzan Ozpetek
Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness (Iran)
Directed by Massoud Bakhshi
Documentaries:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film (RO)
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company (DE)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
Banksy: Most Wanted (USA)
Directed by Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley
The Self Portrait (Norway)
Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Høgset, Espen Wallin
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible (USA/Germany)
Directed by Matthew Taylor