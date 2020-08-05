FESTIVALS: Tartu Love Film Festival Announces Lineup

TARTU: Thirteen feature films and four documentaries will screen at the 15th Tartu Love Film Festival aka Tartuff from 10 to 15 August 2020. For the first time in the history of the festival organised by the team at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival most of the films will also be available online.

The open-air screenings will take place as usual in the historic Tartu Town Hall Square, where 11 feature films will be screened. The rest of the programme will be hosted by the Athena theatre.

Elisa, the main partner of the Black Nights Film Festival will provide the Elisa Stage platform for screening most of the films online and only to Estonian viewers.

The programme also includes exhibitions, performances, symposiums and excursions.

FULL PROGRAMME:

Feature Films:

Acid (Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Gorchilin

Champions (Spain)

Directed by Javier Fesser

Final Portrait (UK)

Directed by Stanley Tucci

Flawless (Israel)

Directed by Tal Granit, Sharon Maymon

Force of Habit (Finland)

Directed by Reetta Aalto, Alli Haapasalo, Anna Paavilainen, Kirsikka Saari, Miia Tervo, Elli Toivoniemi, Jenni Toivoniemi

House of Hummingbird (South Korea)

Directed by Bora Kim

Maudie (Canada/Ireland)

Directed by Aisling Walsh

Schemers (UK)

Directed by Dave Mclean

Storm Boy (Australia)

Directed by Shawn Seet

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão (Brazil, Germany)

Directed by Karim Aïnouz

The Secret Lamb (Estonia)

Directed by Lembit Ulfsak

Produced by Tallinnfilm

The Wheel of Fortune (Italy)

Directed by Ferzan Ozpetek

Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness (Iran)

Directed by Massoud Bakhshi

Documentaries:

Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film (RO)

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company (DE)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

Banksy: Most Wanted (USA)

Directed by Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley

The Self Portrait (Norway)

Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Høgset, Espen Wallin

Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible (USA/Germany)

Directed by Matthew Taylor