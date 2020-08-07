PRODUCTION: Dystopian Drama Memory of Water Shooting in Estonia

Memory of Water by Emmi Itäranta

TALLINN: Memory of Water, the adaptation of the eponymous bestseller by Emmi Itäranta, is currently shooting near Tallinn. The film directed by Saara Saarela is a Finnish/Estonian/German/Norwegian coproduction with a budget of 3.5 m EUR.

The shooting was supposed to start in spring 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Finland’s Bufo is producing in coproduction with Estonia’s Allfilm, Germany’s Pandora Film Produktion and Norway’s Mer Film.

The premiere is set for 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bufo (Finland)

Coproducers:

Allfilm (Estonia)

www.allfilm.ee

Pandora Film Produktion (Germany)

Mer Film AS (Norway)

Credits:

Director: Saara Saarela

Scriptwriter: Ilja Rautsi

Cast: Saga Sarkola, Mimosa Willamo, Lauri Tilkanen, Pekka Strang, Minna Haapkyla, Kheba Touray, Lyydia Mora, Ulla Pirttijarvi