Truth and Justice Dominates Delayed 2020 Estonian Film and Television Awards

Truth and Justice, produced by Allfilm, won the most awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. The Best Actor award went to Priit Loog for the role of Andres, and Ester Kuntu received the Best Acress award.
Another notable winner of the night was Old Man – the Movie directed by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, produced by BOP!. The puppet animated feature received awards for Sound Editing and Film Editing. The film also brought home the Best Film Artist award.
The title of the Best Animated Film went to Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves directed by Chintis Lundgren and produced by Chintis Lundgreni Animatsioonistuudio, Croatia’s Adriatic Animation and France’s Miyu Prodcutions. Oskar Lehemaa’s short horror film Bad Hair, produced by Stellar Film, was named the Best Short Film.
The Best Composer and Best Cinematographer awards went to Martti Helde’s Scandinavian Silence, produced by Estonia’s Three Brothers, French ARP Selection and Belgium’s Media International.
The awards ceremony took place on 3 September.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
FILM AWARDS:
Best Picture
Truth and Justice
Directed by Tanel Toom
Produced by Allfilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Truth and Justice was part of the Estonia 100 film program
Best Documentary
A Year Full of Drama
Directed by Marta Pulk
Produced by Kinoteater
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Best Animated Film
Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves
Directed by Chintis Lundgren
Produced by by Chintis Lundgreni Animatsioonistuudio, Adriatic Animation, Miyu Prodcutions
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Short Film
Bad Hair
Directed by Oskar Lehemaa
Produced by Stellar Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Best Actress
Ester Kuntu for Truth and Justice
Best Actor
Priit Loog for Truth and Justice
Best Director
Tanel Toom for Truth and Justice
Best Script
Tanel Toom for Truth and Justice
Best Sound
Tanel Kadalipp for Old Man – The Movie
Directed by Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa
Produced by BOP! and Apollo Film Productions
Supported by the by Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Best Editing
Oskar Lehemaa for Old Man – The Movie
Best Production Design
Triin Paumer, Sven-Tõnis Puskar for Old Man – The Movie
Best Costume Designer
Kristiina Ago for Truth and Justice
Best Composer
Mikk Pedaja for Scandinavian Silence
Directed by Martti Helde
Produced by Three Brothers (Estonia), ARP Selection, Media International
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Best Cinematographer
Erik Põllumaa & Sten-Johan Lill for Scandinavian Silence
Film persona of the year
Karin Tetsmann for Truth and Justice
TV AWARDS:
Best Entertainment Programme
Kaks kanget Sovetistanis
Produced by TV3
Best TV Actor
Tambet Tuisk for Traitor / Reetur
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best TV Series
Lahutus Eesti moodi
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best Current Affairs Programme
First Studio / Esimene stuudio
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best New Programme
Roaldi Retked
Produced by Kanal2
Best Real Life Programme
Üle noatera
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best reality-show
Overboard / Üle parda
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best Special
Laulu- ja tantsupidu 2019. Minu arm
Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best Entertainment Programme Host(s)
Kristjan Jõekalda and Teet Margna
Best Reporter
Marian Võsumets for Reporter
Produced by Kanal2
Best TV interview
Marko Reikop (Interview with President Kersti Kaljulaid)
Produced by Estonian Public Broadcasting
Best Journalistic Story
Pealtnägija – the stories of Jane Paberit / Jane Paberiti lood (Taavi Eilat)
Best Content Creator
Mihkel Ulman
Best TV Director
Anna Stepanova
TV Person of the Year
Marite Kallasmaa