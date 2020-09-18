Truth and Justice Dominates Delayed 2020 Estonian Film and Television Awards

Truth and Justice by Tanel Toom

TALLINN: Tanel Toom’s debut drama won five top awards at the fourth Estonian Film and Television Awards ( EFTA ). The gala, which was initially planned for April 2020, but was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 crisis, took place with a reduced number of guests in attendance.

Truth and Justice, produced by Allfilm, won the most awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. The Best Actor award went to Priit Loog for the role of Andres, and Ester Kuntu received the Best Acress award.

Another notable winner of the night was Old Man – the Movie directed by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, produced by BOP!. The puppet animated feature received awards for Sound Editing and Film Editing. The film also brought home the Best Film Artist award.

The title of the Best Animated Film went to Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves directed by Chintis Lundgren and produced by Chintis Lundgreni Animatsioonistuudio, Croatia’s Adriatic Animation and France’s Miyu Prodcutions. Oskar Lehemaa’s short horror film Bad Hair, produced by Stellar Film, was named the Best Short Film.

The Best Composer and Best Cinematographer awards went to Martti Helde’s Scandinavian Silence, produced by Estonia’s Three Brothers, French ARP Selection and Belgium’s Media International.

The awards ceremony took place on 3 September.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

FILM AWARDS:

Best Picture

Truth and Justice

Directed by Tanel Toom

Produced by Allfilm

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Truth and Justice was part of the Estonia 100 film program

Best Documentary

A Year Full of Drama

Directed by Marta Pulk

Produced by Kinoteater

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Best Animated Film

Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves

Directed by Chintis Lundgren

Produced by by Chintis Lundgreni Animatsioonistuudio, Adriatic Animation, Miyu Prodcutions

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Short Film

Bad Hair

Directed by Oskar Lehemaa

Produced by Stellar Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Best Actress

Ester Kuntu for Truth and Justice

Best Actor

Priit Loog for Truth and Justice

Best Director

Tanel Toom for Truth and Justice



Best Script

Tanel Toom for Truth and Justice

Best Sound

Tanel Kadalipp for Old Man – The Movie

Directed by Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa

Produced by BOP! and Apollo Film Productions

Supported by the by Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Best Editing

Oskar Lehemaa for Old Man – The Movie

Best Production Design

Triin Paumer, Sven-Tõnis Puskar for Old Man – The Movie

Best Costume Designer

Kristiina Ago for Truth and Justice

Best Composer

Mikk Pedaja for Scandinavian Silence

Directed by Martti Helde

Produced by Three Brothers (Estonia), ARP Selection, Media International

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Best Cinematographer

Erik Põllumaa & Sten-Johan Lill for Scandinavian Silence

Film persona of the year

Karin Tetsmann for Truth and Justice

TV AWARDS:

Best Entertainment Programme

Kaks kanget Sovetistanis

Produced by TV3

Best TV Actor

Tambet Tuisk for Traitor / Reetur

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best TV Series

Lahutus Eesti moodi

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best Current Affairs Programme

First Studio / Esimene stuudio

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best New Programme

Roaldi Retked

Produced by Kanal2

Best Real Life Programme

Üle noatera

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best reality-show

Overboard / Üle parda

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best Special

Laulu- ja tantsupidu 2019. Minu arm

Produced by the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best Entertainment Programme Host(s)

Kristjan Jõekalda and Teet Margna

Best Reporter

Marian Võsumets for Reporter

Produced by Kanal2

Best TV interview

Marko Reikop (Interview with President Kersti Kaljulaid)

Produced by Estonian Public Broadcasting

Best Journalistic Story

Pealtnägija – the stories of Jane Paberit / Jane Paberiti lood (Taavi Eilat)

Best Content Creator

Mihkel Ulman

Best TV Director

Anna Stepanova

TV Person of the Year

Marite Kallasmaa