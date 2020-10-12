Edith Sepp Re-elected VP of EFAD

Luis Chaby Vaz was re-elected as President.

In a statement, Sepp said, “I would like to contribute to a stronger union between EFAD members, bringing the voices of small, young and less competitive countries closer to prominent, mature and very competitive ones. Europe’s very diverse storytelling skills are one of its great strengths and we can act together to increase the audience's desire for European audiovisual works across the world. I am also convinced of the need for more innovation, film education and diversity in the sector.”

Sepp has been the CEO of the Estonian Film Institute since 2013. Prior to that, she was a producer and director, and was a film advisor to the Estonian Ministry of Culture.