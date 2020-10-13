Estonia Supports Film Industry With Additional 3 m EUR

The additional film funding is only one of the recent measures introduced to support Estonia’s creative industries - click HERE for other funding support covered on FNE.
A previous additional funding programme, Estonia 100, proved to be extremely successful. From 2015-2019, the additional funding was 9.2 million EUR. During that time, the local market share reached 22% and films produced during the programme became some of the most-watched domestic films of all time. With the current additional funding, Estonia hopes to keep the wave going and maintain at least the current market share.