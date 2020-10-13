Estonia Supports Film Industry With Additional 3 m EUR

TALLINN: The Estonian government has decided to support the film sector with an additional 3 m EUR. The money will go to the Estonian Film Institute and is aimed at supporting new productions in 2021.

The additional film funding is only one of the recent measures introduced to support Estonia’s creative industries - click HERE for other funding support covered on FNE.

A previous additional funding programme, Estonia 100, proved to be extremely successful. From 2015-2019, the additional funding was 9.2 million EUR. During that time, the local market share reached 22% and films produced during the programme became some of the most-watched domestic films of all time. With the current additional funding, Estonia hopes to keep the wave going and maintain at least the current market share.