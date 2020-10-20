20-10-2020

FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights Adds Diversity Award

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, running 13 – 29 November 2020, will introduce the DDA Spotlight Award, honouring diversity and inclusion in film.

The award recognises the longstanding commitment by the DDA Group toward diversity and their relationship with the festival.

Tiina Lokk, director of Tallinn Black Nights commented: “It is a great privilege to create this award with our friends at DDA. Their history in shining a spotlight on films with a strong social statement fits with our overall purpose, as the Festival provides a platform for such films from all over the world. Creative bravery is something the festival has always admired in filmmakers!”

