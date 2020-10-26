FESTIVALS: Just Film 2020 Unveils International Youth Competition Films

TALLINN: Just Film, running 13 – 29 November 2020, the sub-festival of the Black Nights Film Festival dedicated to youth and children's films, has announced 12 films competing in its International Youth Competition, including two world premieres.

One of those premieres is the Estonian film Kratt by Rasmus Merivoo, described by the festival as one of the most unique Estonian filmmakers. Merivoo’s second feature film is based on a character in an Estonian book.



Mikk Granström, Just Film festival's director said: "We are happy to say that despite the Coronavirus crisis and the difficulties it has created to the film industry we have been able to create a programme that lives up to our standards in every way. The films screened will, on the one hand, show what the lives of young people were like before the crisis that shook the world, and on the other, reflect timeless problems such as first love, self-discovery, and relationships with parents and friends.”



International Youth Competition:

Needle Park Baby (Switzerland)

Directed by Pierre Monnard

Tell Her (Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Molochnikov

Young Hearts (USA)

Directed by Sarak Sherman, Zachary Ray Sherman

50 or Two Whales Meet on the Beach (Mexico)

Directed by Jorge Cuchi

Slalom (France)

Directed by Charlène Favier

The Pack (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomas Polensky

Promise of Pisa (Netherlands)

Directed by Norbert ter Hall

Masha (Russia)

Directed by Anastasiya Palchikova

Wendy (USA)

Directed by Benh Zeitlin



Call Me Blackbird (Russia)

Directed by Pavel Mirzoev



Kratt (Estonia)

Directed by Rasmus Merivoo

Produced by Tallifornia

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute



My Life as a Comedian (Sweden)

Directed by Rojda Sekersöz