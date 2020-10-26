FESTIVALS: Just Film 2020 Unveils International Youth Competition Films

One of those premieres is the Estonian film Kratt by Rasmus Merivoo, described by the festival as one of the most unique Estonian filmmakers. Merivoo’s second feature film is based on a character in an Estonian book.
Mikk Granström, Just Film festival's director said: "We are happy to say that despite the Coronavirus crisis and the difficulties it has created to the film industry we have been able to create a programme that lives up to our standards in every way. The films screened will, on the one hand, show what the lives of young people were like before the crisis that shook the world, and on the other, reflect timeless problems such as first love, self-discovery, and relationships with parents and friends.”
International Youth Competition:
Needle Park Baby (Switzerland)
Directed by Pierre Monnard
Tell Her (Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Molochnikov
Young Hearts (USA)
Directed by Sarak Sherman, Zachary Ray Sherman
50 or Two Whales Meet on the Beach (Mexico)
Directed by Jorge Cuchi
Slalom (France)
Directed by Charlène Favier
The Pack (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomas Polensky
Promise of Pisa (Netherlands)
Directed by Norbert ter Hall
Masha (Russia)
Directed by Anastasiya Palchikova
Wendy (USA)
Directed by Benh Zeitlin
Call Me Blackbird (Russia)
Directed by Pavel Mirzoev
Kratt (Estonia)
Directed by Rasmus Merivoo
Produced by Tallifornia
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
My Life as a Comedian (Sweden)
Directed by Rojda Sekersöz