FNE at 2020 Black Nights FF: Peeter Simm’s On the Water Premieres at POFF

ESTONIA: The coming of age drama On the Water / Vee peal by renowned Estonian director Peeter Simm has its premiere at the 24th Black Nights FF , which runs through 29 November 2020.

On the Water, based on Olavi Ruitlane’s book of the same title, focuses on the life of a preadolescent boy Andres (played by Rasmus Ermel). He lives in a small Soviet Estonian town with his loving but strict grandparents. The boy’s only escape from his everyday life is to go fishing. His main fishing companions are different local fellows, who, although messed up in their own lives, have wisdom and life experiences to share.

Simm has directed nine feature films, winning seven awards at international festivals and national awards ceremonies, including a Berlinale award for his 2001 film Good Hands. He has also directed several short films, documentaries and theatre plays.

On the Water was produced by Marju Lepp from Filmivabrik. The director of photography is Manfred Vainokivi. Leading roles are played by Rasmus Ermel, Kalju Orro, Andres Lepik, Marko Matvere and Eveliv Võigemast. Shooting on the 1 hour, 46 minute film started in February 2019 and continued throughout the summer.

“I was fascinated by the sincerity of the book. It’s a comical and heartwarming story, which captures the young and old. The lively characters and small town atmosphere create a comical background. By the time I finished reading the book, I knew I wanted to make a film out of it. So, I signed the contract. The book was a big hit. I hope the film has similar success,” the producer Marju Lepp told FNE.

The budget of On the Water was 743,000 EUR, with 490,000 EUR coming from the Estonian Film Institute.

Production information:

Producer:

Marju Lepp

Filmivabrik

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Credits:

Director: Peeter Simm

Screenwriter: Olavi Ruitlane

DoP: Manfred Mainokivi

Cast: Rasmus Ermel, Kalju Orro, Andres Lepik, Marko Matvere, Eveliv Võigemast