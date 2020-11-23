23-11-2020

FESTIVALS: MIDPOINT Presents Week of Programmes at 2020 Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

TALLINN: MIDPOINT is hosting a full week of lectures and panels during Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 23 – 27 November 2020 alongside the Black Nights Film Festival.

In addition, MIDPOINT is presenting nine projects in its TV Launch programme at the conclusion of its third and final 2020 workshop, on 26 November.

The line-up of programmes follows:

23 November, 11 11:00 – 12:00 
HOW TO MAKE SHORT FORM SERIES
Speakers: Sullivan Le Postec, Kirsten Loose, Luke Eve, Vratislav Slajer

24 November 24, 15:00 – 16:00  
CREATING SERIES FROM AN EXISTING IP
Speakers: Gabor Krigler, Ben Harris, Cyril Tysz, Ben Morris

26 November 10:30 – 11:30  
MIDPOINT TV LAUNCH 2020 – SEASON FINALE

26 November 15:30 – 16:15  
HOW TO TALK TO GLOBAL STREAMERS
Speaker: Christoph Fey

27 November 15.00 – 15.45 
CASE STUDY: HAUSEN
Speakers: Anna Stoeva, Till Kleinert

