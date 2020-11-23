FESTIVALS: MIDPOINT Presents Week of Programmes at 2020 Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

In addition, MIDPOINT is presenting nine projects in its TV Launch programme at the conclusion of its third and final 2020 workshop, on 26 November.
The line-up of programmes follows:
23 November, 11 11:00 – 12:00
HOW TO MAKE SHORT FORM SERIES
Speakers: Sullivan Le Postec, Kirsten Loose, Luke Eve, Vratislav Slajer
24 November 24, 15:00 – 16:00
CREATING SERIES FROM AN EXISTING IP
Speakers: Gabor Krigler, Ben Harris, Cyril Tysz, Ben Morris
26 November 10:30 – 11:30
MIDPOINT TV LAUNCH 2020 – SEASON FINALE
26 November 15:30 – 16:15
HOW TO TALK TO GLOBAL STREAMERS
Speaker: Christoph Fey
27 November 15.00 – 15.45
CASE STUDY: HAUSEN
Speakers: Anna Stoeva, Till Kleinert