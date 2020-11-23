FESTIVALS: MIDPOINT Presents Week of Programmes at 2020 Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

TALLINN: MIDPOINT is hosting a full week of lectures and panels during Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 23 – 27 November 2020 alongside the Black Nights Film Festival .

In addition, MIDPOINT is presenting nine projects in its TV Launch programme at the conclusion of its third and final 2020 workshop, on 26 November.

The line-up of programmes follows:



23 November, 11 11:00 – 12:00

HOW TO MAKE SHORT FORM SERIES

Speakers: Sullivan Le Postec, Kirsten Loose, Luke Eve, Vratislav Slajer



24 November 24, 15:00 – 16:00

CREATING SERIES FROM AN EXISTING IP

Speakers: Gabor Krigler, Ben Harris, Cyril Tysz, Ben Morris



26 November 10:30 – 11:30

MIDPOINT TV LAUNCH 2020 – SEASON FINALE



26 November 15:30 – 16:15

HOW TO TALK TO GLOBAL STREAMERS

Speaker: Christoph Fey



27 November 15.00 – 15.45

CASE STUDY: HAUSEN

Speakers: Anna Stoeva, Till Kleinert