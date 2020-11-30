FESTIVALS: Bulgarian Film Fear Wins 2020 Black Nights FF

TALLINN: The Bulgarian film Fear won Best Film at the 2020 hybrid edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which concluded on 29 November 2020. The director Ivaylo Hristov and the producer Pro Film shared the prize money of 10,000 EUR.

Official Selection – Competition Winners:

Best Film:

Fear (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Produced by Pro Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Director:

When I’m Done Dying (USA, Turkey)

Directed by Nisan Dag

Best Cinematography:

Noe Bach for Beasts (France)

Directed by Nael Marandin

Best Script:

Leonardo Antonio for Submission (Portugal)

Directed by Leonardo Antonio

Best Actor:

Ulrich Thomsen for Erna at War (Estonia, Belgium, Denmark)

Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz

Produced by Nimbus Film Productions (Denmark)

Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Best Actress:

Marie Leuenberger for Caged Birds (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Oliver Rihs

Best Music:

Juanio Javierre for Armugan (Spain)

Directed by Jo Sol