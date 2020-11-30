FESTIVALS: Bulgarian Film Fear Wins 2020 Black Nights FF

Official Selection – Competition Winners:
Best Film:
Fear (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
Produced by Pro Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Director:
When I’m Done Dying (USA, Turkey)
Directed by Nisan Dag
Best Cinematography:
Noe Bach for Beasts (France)
Directed by Nael Marandin
Best Script:
Leonardo Antonio for Submission (Portugal)
Directed by Leonardo Antonio
Best Actor:
Ulrich Thomsen for Erna at War (Estonia, Belgium, Denmark)
Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz
Produced by Nimbus Film Productions (Denmark)
Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Best Actress:
Marie Leuenberger for Caged Birds (Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Oliver Rihs
Best Music:
Juanio Javierre for Armugan (Spain)
Directed by Jo Sol