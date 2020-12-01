Estonian Animation Studio Launches IPO

IMEPILT is currenlty in production with animated adventure comedy Danger Island written by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek (Disney’s Mulan 2020), and John Bellina (iZOMBiE), slated for release in late 2021. Danger Island is directed by Almondi Esco and Marita Liivak. The story follows a teenage climate activist and her consumerist father, who must put aside their differences to face a global climate crisis.
The aim of opening to the investors is to ensure strategic growth for the company. IMEPILT wants to collaborate with leading professionals and make future investments, expand production and release content bundles which include games, augmented reality and themed merchandise.
The company will offer up to 375,000 shares at a price of 4 EUR per share.