Estonian Animation Studio Launches IPO

TALLINN: The Estonian animation and interactive content studio IMEPILT Studios will launch an IPO in Tallinn. The offering will take place on the Nordic platform Nasdaq First North, which is mainly aimed for small or mid-sized companies. Shares worth up to 1.5 million EUR will be offered. The open call started on 30 November 2020 and will end on 11 December.

IMEPILT is currenlty in production with animated adventure comedy Danger Island written by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek (Disney’s Mulan 2020), and John Bellina (iZOMBiE), slated for release in late 2021. Danger Island is directed by Almondi Esco and Marita Liivak. The story follows a teenage climate activist and her consumerist father, who must put aside their differences to face a global climate crisis.

The aim of opening to the investors is to ensure strategic growth for the company. IMEPILT wants to collaborate with leading professionals and make future investments, expand production and release content bundles which include games, augmented reality and themed merchandise.

The company will offer up to 375,000 shares at a price of 4 EUR per share.