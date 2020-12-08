FESTIVALS: France Takes Top Prizes at Estonia’s Just Film Kids Fest

TALLINN: Two French films won the top awards at the 2020 Just Film festival of children's films, which was held under the banner of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival . Slalom by Charlène Favier won the Grand Prix from the international jury, and The Fantastic Journey of Margot & Marguerite directed by Pierre Coré won the Best Film Award from the children’s jury.

Mikk Granström, the director of Just Film Festival, said: „We are extremely happy that regardless of the complicated situation all over the world, we have managed to organise the festival in cinemas.” The festival was also available online in Estonia.

The winners of Just Film 2020:



Just Film Children’s Jury Best Film Award

The Fantastic Journey of Margot & Marguerite (France)

Directed by Pierre Coré



Children’s Jury Special Mention

Sipsik (Estonia, Denmark)

Directed by Meelis Arulepp and Karsten Kiilerich

Produced by A Film Estonia

Supported by the Estonian Cultural Endowment



Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award

50 or Two Whales Meet on the Beach (Mexico)

Directed by Jorge Cuchi



Youth Jury special mention

Kratt (Estonia)

Directed by Rasmus Merivoo

Produced by Tallifornia

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute



ECFA Award for the best European children’s film:

Glassboy (Italy)

Directed by Samuele Rossi



Just Film Grand Prix

Slalom (France)

Directed by Charlène Favier



Specal Mention to an Actress:

Luna Mwezi for Needle Park Baby (Switzerland)

Directed by Pierre Monnard