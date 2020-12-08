08-12-2020

FESTIVALS: France Takes Top Prizes at Estonia’s Just Film Kids Fest

By
Kratt by Rasmus Merivoo - recipient of Youth Jury special mention Kratt by Rasmus Merivoo - recipient of Youth Jury special mention

TALLINN: Two French films won the top awards at the 2020 Just Film festival of children's films, which was held under the banner of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Slalom by Charlène Favier won the Grand Prix from the international jury, and The Fantastic Journey of Margot & Marguerite directed by Pierre Coré won the Best Film Award from the children’s jury.

Mikk Granström, the director of Just Film Festival, said: „We are extremely happy that regardless of the complicated situation all over the world, we have managed to organise the festival in cinemas.” The festival was also available online in Estonia.

The winners of Just Film 2020:
 
Just Film Children’s Jury Best Film Award
The Fantastic Journey of Margot & Marguerite (France)
Directed by Pierre Coré
 
Children’s Jury Special Mention
Sipsik (Estonia, Denmark)
Directed by Meelis Arulepp and Karsten Kiilerich
Produced by A Film Estonia
Supported by the Estonian Cultural Endowment
 
Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award
50 or Two Whales Meet on the Beach (Mexico)
Directed by Jorge Cuchi
 
Youth Jury special mention
Kratt (Estonia)
Directed by Rasmus Merivoo
Produced by Tallifornia
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute 
 
ECFA Award for the best European children’s film:
Glassboy (Italy)
Directed by Samuele Rossi
 
Just Film Grand Prix
Slalom (France)
Directed by Charlène Favier

Specal Mention to an Actress: 
Luna Mwezi for Needle Park Baby (Switzerland)
Directed by Pierre Monnard

Published in Estonia

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « Estonian Animation Studio Launches IPO