FESTIVALS: France Takes Top Prizes at Estonia’s Just Film Kids Fest

Mikk Granström, the director of Just Film Festival, said: „We are extremely happy that regardless of the complicated situation all over the world, we have managed to organise the festival in cinemas.” The festival was also available online in Estonia.
The winners of Just Film 2020:
Just Film Children’s Jury Best Film Award
The Fantastic Journey of Margot & Marguerite (France)
Directed by Pierre Coré
Children’s Jury Special Mention
Sipsik (Estonia, Denmark)
Directed by Meelis Arulepp and Karsten Kiilerich
Produced by A Film Estonia
Supported by the Estonian Cultural Endowment
Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award
50 or Two Whales Meet on the Beach (Mexico)
Directed by Jorge Cuchi
Youth Jury special mention
Kratt (Estonia)
Directed by Rasmus Merivoo
Produced by Tallifornia
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
ECFA Award for the best European children’s film:
Glassboy (Italy)
Directed by Samuele Rossi
Just Film Grand Prix
Slalom (France)
Directed by Charlène Favier
Specal Mention to an Actress:
Luna Mwezi for Needle Park Baby (Switzerland)
Directed by Pierre Monnard