Releases of Estonian Films Postponed Due to COVID-19

TALLINN: Estonian feature films have postponed their December 2020 releases and moved the premieres to the beginning of 2021, due to the new restrictions and increase in COVID-19 cases.

Priit Pääsuke’s youth comedy Kids of the Night, produced by Alexandra Film, was supposed to premiere on 18 December but is currently planned to come out on 22 January. Pääsuke’s previous feature film, The End of the Chain, premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2017.

Another title whose premiere is affected by COVID is Peeter Simm’s On the Water, produced by Marju Lepp from Filmivabrik. On the Water, based on Olavi Ruitlane’s book of the same title, focuses on the life of a preadolescent boy, who lives in a small Soviet Estonian town. The film recently screened in the main competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and was supposed to premiere in January. The premiere is currently moved to 5 February.

One Estonian film which is currently running in cinemas is Jaak Kilmi’s children’s film Christmas in the Jungle. This exotic Christmas adventure premiered on 1 December 2020. The film was shot in Indonesia and produced by Latvian Locomotive Productions in coproduction with Estonian Stellar Film.