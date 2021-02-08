PRODUCTION: Estonian Director Triin Ruumet In Preproduction With Second Feature Dark Paradise

The film is produced by Elina Litvinova from Three Brothers, a Tallinn-based production house, which was also behind Martti Helde’s latest Scandinavian Silence. Dark Paradise is coproduced with French studio Chevaldeuxtrois.
The film follows a young female student, whose hedonistic lifestyle collapses after the death of her father. Ruumet co-wrote the screenplay with the scriptwriting duo of Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman. It was one of the projects selected for Les Arcs Coproduction Village in 2019.
The feature has a total budget of 1,443,200 EUR. The amount of support from the Estonian Film Institute is 765,000 EUR.
Production information:
Producer:
Elina Litvinova / Three Brothers (Estonia)
Coproducer:
Jeremy Forni / Chevaldeuxtrois (France)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Credits:
Director: Triin Ruumet
Screenwriters: Triin Ruumet, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
Producers: Elina Litvinova, Jeremy Forni