PRODUCTION: Estonian Director Triin Ruumet In Preproduction With Second Feature Dark Paradise

TALLINN: Triin Ruumet, whose bold debut feature The Days That Confused won a Special Jury Prize in Karlovy Vary’s East of the West programme in 2016, is starting preproduction on her second feature Dark Paradise. The shooting is planned for August 2021.

The film is produced by Elina Litvinova from Three Brothers, a Tallinn-based production house, which was also behind Martti Helde’s latest Scandinavian Silence. Dark Paradise is coproduced with French studio Chevaldeuxtrois.

The film follows a young female student, whose hedonistic lifestyle collapses after the death of her father. Ruumet co-wrote the screenplay with the scriptwriting duo of Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman. It was one of the projects selected for Les Arcs Coproduction Village in 2019.

The feature has a total budget of 1,443,200 EUR. The amount of support from the Estonian Film Institute is 765,000 EUR.

Production information:

Producer:

Elina Litvinova / Three Brothers (Estonia)

Coproducer:

Jeremy Forni / Chevaldeuxtrois (France)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Credits:

Director: Triin Ruumet

Screenwriters: Triin Ruumet, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman

Producers: Elina Litvinova, Jeremy Forni