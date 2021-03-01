Estonia Closes Cinemas Again As Infection Rates Rise

TALLINN: The Estonian government will close cinemas based on a new set of restrictions approved on 25 February 2021. Cinemas and other cultural establishments are ordered to close as of 1 March 2021.

The new restrictions could last until the end of the month.

Estonia has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with an infection rate at 850 per 100,000 inhabitants. The country posted a record high on the day the announcement was made.