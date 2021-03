TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival launched a year-around online cinema on 6 March 2021. The launch began with the screening of five films of the Women's Nights Film Festival, followed by films from the programme of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

"Due to the pandemic, we screened a large part of our programme online during last year's PÖFF and it turned out to be very popular. For the first time, those who live far from the cities of Tallinn and Tartu had the opportunity to take part in the festival and this is what really inspired us," said the festival director Tiina Lokk.

Estonian cinemas are closed due to an increase in COVID-19.

Click HERE for more information.