FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights 2021 Opens Submissions

TALLINN: The 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has opened submissions to the main programme as well as to its short film, animation, and children’s film sister events. Tallinn Black Nights FF will run 12 – 28 November 2021.

The Just Film Children’s FF will also take place from 12 to 28 November. The Short Film and Animation Festival POFF Shorts will be held 16 – 24 November. The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run 12 - 26 November.

All three festivals are now accepting film submissions, which can be submitted via filmfreeway.com. The festival will continue tying submissions to preserving forests in Estonia and donate 1 euro from every submission to preserving Estonian forests through the Estonian green tech startup Single.Earth, ensuring that over 2 hectares of Estonian forest land will be maintained sustainably.