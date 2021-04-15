Finnish Production Starring Teresa Palmer Shoots in Estonia

ESTONIA: Finnish director Taneli Mustonen is currently filming his first English-language horror film The Twin in southern Estonia. This Finnish production starring Australian actress Teresa Palmer and Scottish Steven Cree is serviced by Estonian Baron Noir and supported by Film Estonia Cash Rebate .

The Twin follows a family trying to overcome the death of one of their twins in the Scandinavian countryside only to realise a horrible truth.

The script is written by Taneli Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvärinen of Finnish Don Films, who is also the producer of the film. Mika Pajunen of Baron Noir is servicing from the Estonian side.

The shooting started on 18 March 2021 and will continue through April 2021.

The Twin will be released by AMC-owned American VOD platform Shudder.

Two years ago Taneli Mustonen shot his feature film The Renovation (2020) in Estonia.