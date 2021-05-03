PRODUCTION: René Vilbre to Direct First Original Viaplay Production from Estonia

TALLINN: Popular Estonian director René Vilbre is set to direct the crime drama Who Shot Otto Mueller?, the first original Viaplay production from Estonia. Tallinn-based Cuba Films is producing.

Written by Birk Rohelend, the show explores the circumstances around the mysterious death of a famous businessman and former Soviet wrestling star on his 65th birthday.

The main characters will be played by Jaan Rekkor, Tambet Tuisk and Märt Avandi. The shooting is set to start in September 2021.

The drama will be broadcast on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, where the streamer was launched on 9 March 2021.

René Vilbre is mostly known for his trilogy Class Reunion produced by Taska Film, one of the most viewed films of the independence era in Estonia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cuba Films (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: René Vilbre

Scriptwriter: Birk Rohelend

Cast: Jaan Rekkor, Tambet Tuisk, Märt Avandi