Rene Vilbre’s New Comedy Estonian Funeral with Earlier Domestic Release

TALLINN: Estonian Funeral / Eesti matus, the new comedy by popular director Rene Vilbre, will be domestically released on 4 June 2021, earlier than the previously set date of 20 August 2021. The reason is to attract the Estonian audience back to cinemas.

“We will organise a wide cinema distribution for the film to reach each corner of the state”, one of the producers Tanel Tatter told the local media.

The film is based on a play by Andrus Kivirähk, one of the longest running plays in Estonian theatre, and it stars Jan Uuspõld, Ago Anderson, Merle Palmiste, Tambet Tuisk, Hilje Murel and Peeter Oja.

Estonian Funeral is a coproduction between Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions and Filmivabrik, and it is sponsored by Elisa and Kanal 2.

The release had been initially planned for the end of January 2021 but was postponed to August 2021.