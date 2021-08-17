Cultural Organisations Support Estonian Filmmakers’ Need for Future Film City

TALLINN: Numerous cultural organisations have joined the statement of the Estonian Filmmakers Association stressing the need for the Film City – Tallinn Film Wonderland , which has received a building permit, but whose funding is still unclear.

The 13.5 m EUR development is planned on an empty plot in Paljassaare, North Tallinn.

The Tallinn Film Wonderland has an agreement with the municipality of Tallinn, but the project is currently left out from the list of nationally important cultural objectives, and it didn’t receive funding from the government.

In November 2019, Tallinn Film Wonderland was announced as the most modern film industry centre in the region, whose first phase was to be completed by 2022 and which would include three studios and auxiliary spaces to be built on the Paljassaare peninsula.

The statement of the Estonian Filmmakers Association was issued on 13 August 2021.