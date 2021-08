TALLINN: Admissions in Estonia have sharply dropped since the COVID-19 certificates were introduced in the second week of August 2021.

The Forum Cinemas chain saw a drop of 40% in admissions last week, according to its chief executive officer Kristjan Kongo, who spoke with the Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Since mid-August 2021 Estonia visitors at indoor events have to prove that they have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, recovered from the illness or have recently tested negative.