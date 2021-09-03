FESTIVALS: Submit Your Project to Baltic Event Co-Production Market

The accepted countries include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.
The Baltic Event Co-Production Market has a new partnership with the Film London Production Financing Market (PFM), thus one of the projects selected for the Baltic Event will also participate in the PFM taking place online on 12-13 October 2021.
