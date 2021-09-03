FESTIVALS: Submit Your Project to Baltic Event Co-Production Market

TALLINN: Feature films in development can apply for the 2021 edition of Baltic Event Co-Production Market, which will be held within the 25th Black Nights Film Festival from 19 to 26 November 2021. The deadline for applications is 15 September 2021.

The accepted countries include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.



The Baltic Event Co-Production Market has a new partnership with the Film London Production Financing Market (PFM), thus one of the projects selected for the Baltic Event will also participate in the PFM taking place online on 12-13 October 2021.

