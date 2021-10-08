08-10-2021

FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021 Announces First Films In Its Lineup

    TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which celebrates its 25th anniversary from 12 to 28 November 2021, has announced the first six titles from its Official Selection competition.

    Lithuanian/Latvian/Estonian Songs for a Fox by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas and Perpetuity by Hungarian Gyorgy Palfi are among the first titles.

    Lineup – First Six Titles:

    Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    Songs for a Fox (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia)
    Directed by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Coproduced by Locomotive Productions , Eesti Joonisfilm
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute

    Big Night (Philippines)
    Directed by Jun Lana

    Perpetuity (Hungary)
    Directed by Gyorgy Palfi
    Produced by KMH Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    The Wait (Finland)
    Directed by Aku Louhimies

    Killing the Eunoch Khan (Iran)
    Directed by Abed Abest

