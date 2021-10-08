FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021 Announces First Films In Its Lineup

Lithuanian/Latvian/Estonian Songs for a Fox by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas and Perpetuity by Hungarian Gyorgy Palfi are among the first titles.
Lineup – First Six Titles:
Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Songs for a Fox (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia)
Directed by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Locomotive Productions , Eesti Joonisfilm
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute
Big Night (Philippines)
Directed by Jun Lana
Perpetuity (Hungary)
Directed by Gyorgy Palfi
Produced by KMH Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
The Wait (Finland)
Directed by Aku Louhimies
Killing the Eunoch Khan (Iran)
Directed by Abed Abest