FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021 Announces First Films In Its Lineup

Songs for a Fox by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , which celebrates its 25th anniversary from 12 to 28 November 2021, has announced the first six titles from its Official Selection competition.

Lithuanian/Latvian/Estonian Songs for a Fox by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas and Perpetuity by Hungarian Gyorgy Palfi are among the first titles.

Lineup – First Six Titles:

Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Songs for a Fox (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia)

Directed by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Locomotive Productions , Eesti Joonisfilm

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute

Big Night (Philippines)

Directed by Jun Lana

Perpetuity (Hungary)

Directed by Gyorgy Palfi

Produced by KMH Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

The Wait (Finland)

Directed by Aku Louhimies

Killing the Eunoch Khan (Iran)

Directed by Abed Abest