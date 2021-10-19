FNE Oscar Watch 2022: On the Water to Represent Estonia in Oscar Race

TALLINN: On the Water by Peeter Simm has been selected as Estonia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The independent committee led by Edith Sepp, the head of the Estonian Film Institute (EFI), picked the winner out of seven contestants. „The choice of the committee shows that ’our own Estonian stories’ are truly important today”, Edith Sepp said in a statement.

Adapted from a bestseller by Olavi Ruitlane, On the Water is a coming-of-age drama set at the beginning of the 1980’s in Võrumaa county, by the beautiful lake Tamula. The main character Andres (Rasmus Ermel) is left to be raised by his occasionally strict grandparents after his father has gone missing in Soviet Russia and his mother has fled to Sweden.

The film was produced by Filmivabrik with support from the Estonian Film Institute.

On the Water premiered in the main competition at the Black Night FF in 2020.

