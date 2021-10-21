FESTIVALS: Black Nights Film Festival 2021 Announces Full Lineup

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , which celebrates its 25th anniversary in Tallinn and Tartu from 12 to 28 November 2021, has announced the rest of the films from the main competition, in addition to the first six titles announced in the first week of October 2021. In all, 19 films will compete for the main awards.

“When we started the Black Nights Film Festival 25 years ago, we didn’t even have cinemas to screen our films in. It’s vitally important, in these challenging times for the culture business, to make sure film fans continue to visit cinemas and have that essential experience. The best way to do that is surely to show them the very best, most provocative and most inspiring films world cinema has to offer”, festival director Tiina Lokk said in a statement.

International press and professionals will have the opportunity to watch a lot from the competition programmes online, as well as in press screenings in Tallinn from 17 to 26 November 2021.

OFFICIAL SELECTION – IN COMPETITION:



The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)

Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute

No Looking Back / ОТОРВИ И ВЫБРОСЬ (Russia)

Directed by Kirill Sokolov

Dear Thomas / Lieber Thomas (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Kleinert

What Went Wrong? / ¿Qué hicimos mal? (Spain)

Directed by Liliana Torres

The List of Those Who Love Me / Beni Sevenler Listesi (Turkey)

Directed by Emre Erdoğdu

The Gentiles / Las Gentiles (Spain)

Directed by Santi Amodeo

A Place Called Dignity / Un lugar llamado digniad (Chile)

Directed by Matias Rojas Valencia

Make the Devil Laugh / Oni ga warau (Japan)

Directed by Ryuichi Mino

A Vanishing Fog / Entre La Niebla (Colombia, Czech Republic, Norway)

Directed by Augusto Sandino

Produced by Schweizen Media Group

Coproduced by Magic Lab, Perspektiv Produksjon

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Mukagali / Мyкагали (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Bolat Kalymbetov

No. 10 (the Netherlands)

Directed by Alex van Warmerdam

Yanagawa (China)

Directed by Zhang Lu

Animals (Belgium)

Directed by Nabil Ben Yadir

