Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021 Announces Selected Projects

As Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event's focus country in 2021 is the United Kingdom, the UK is represented by two projects.
The Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event is the one-week summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during PÖFF on 19-26 November 2021. This year’s summit, celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes place in Tallinn but is also mostly accessible online via industry.poff.ee.
Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021 Selection:
Fake News (Lithuania)
Directed by Karolis Kaupinis
Produced by M-Films
The Father (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Nvotova
Produced by Danae Production
Father Figure (Slovenia)
Directed by Nejc Gazvoda
Produced by Perfo
Gambit (Bulgaria)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
Produced by Contrast Films
Hysterias (Latvia)
Directed by Ieva Norvele, Adriana Roze, Liene Linde, Alise Zariņa, Marta Elīna Martinsone
Produced by Tasse Film
Lex Julia (Finland)
Directed by Laura Hyppönen
Produced by Greenlit Productions
Lioness (Estonia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Produced by Allfilm
The Moon Is a Father of Mine (Georgia)
Directed by George Ovashvili
Produced by Wagonnet Films
The Odalisques (Germany)
Directed by Ann-Kristin Reyels
Produced by unafilm
Our Erika (Estonia)
Directed by German Golub
Produced by Filmivabrik
Our Memory (Chile)
Directed by Matias Rojas Valencia
Produced by A Simple Vista
Two Times One (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Petev
Produced by Portokal
You Can Dance (Sweden)
Directed by Katarina Launing
Produced by HOBAB
Yurki (Russia)
Directed by Vlada Senkova
Produced by DOKA
