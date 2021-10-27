Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021 Announces Selected Projects

TALLINN: New projects by George Ovashvili, Tereza Nvotova, Karolis Kaupinis and Konstantin Bojanov are in the official selection of the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021 , which will be held on 24-25 November 2021.

As Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event's focus country in 2021 is the United Kingdom, the UK is represented by two projects.

The Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event is the one-week summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during PÖFF on 19-26 November 2021. This year’s summit, celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes place in Tallinn but is also mostly accessible online via industry.poff.ee.

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021 Selection:

Fake News (Lithuania)

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

Produced by M-Films

The Father (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Nvotova

Produced by Danae Production

Father Figure (Slovenia)

Directed by Nejc Gazvoda

Produced by Perfo

Gambit (Bulgaria)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Contrast Films

Hysterias (Latvia)

Directed by Ieva Norvele, Adriana Roze, Liene Linde, Alise Zariņa, Marta Elīna Martinsone

Produced by Tasse Film

Lex Julia (Finland)

Directed by Laura Hyppönen

Produced by Greenlit Productions

Lioness (Estonia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Produced by Allfilm

The Moon Is a Father of Mine (Georgia)

Directed by George Ovashvili

Produced by Wagonnet Films

The Odalisques (Germany)

Directed by Ann-Kristin Reyels

Produced by unafilm

Our Erika (Estonia)

Directed by German Golub

Produced by Filmivabrik

Our Memory (Chile)

Directed by Matias Rojas Valencia

Produced by A Simple Vista

Two Times One (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Petev

Produced by Portokal

You Can Dance (Sweden)

Directed by Katarina Launing

Produced by HOBAB

Yurki (Russia)

Directed by Vlada Senkova

Produced by DOKA

