PRODUCTION: Tanel Tooms Wraps Shooting on British/Estonian/German Sentinel

TALLINN: The acclaimed director Tanel Toom, whose short film The Confession was nominated to the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011, has wrapped shooting in Tallinn on sci-fi thriller Sentinel, a British/Estonian/German coproduction starring Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann.

The script written by British Malachi Smyth follows four soldiers in a remote military base waiting for their two-year shift to end.

Toom’s sophomore feature is produced by British Sentinel Entertainment in coproduction with Estonia’s Allfilm and Germany’s Kick Films in cooperation with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films from the UK, and Tallifornia and Ichiban Films from Estonia.

The project is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Film Estonia, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, the Bavarian Bank Fund and the Deutscher Filmforderfonds.

The crew includes several Estonian professionals, among them cameraman Mart Ratassepp, art director Kaia Tungal, makeup artist Tiina Leesik and editor Tamber Tasuja, according to ERR.

Altitude is handling international sales.

Production information:

Producer:

Sentinel Entertainment (UK)

Coproducers:

Allfilm (Estonia)

Kick Films (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Tanel Toom

Scriptwriter: Malachi Smyth

DoP: Mart Ratassepp

Art director: Kaia Tungal

Makeup artist: Tiina Leesik

Editor: Tamber Tasuja