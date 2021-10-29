PRODUCTION: Tanel Tooms Wraps Shooting on British/Estonian/German Sentinel

The script written by British Malachi Smyth follows four soldiers in a remote military base waiting for their two-year shift to end.
Toom’s sophomore feature is produced by British Sentinel Entertainment in coproduction with Estonia’s Allfilm and Germany’s Kick Films in cooperation with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films from the UK, and Tallifornia and Ichiban Films from Estonia.
The project is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Film Estonia, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, the Bavarian Bank Fund and the Deutscher Filmforderfonds.
The crew includes several Estonian professionals, among them cameraman Mart Ratassepp, art director Kaia Tungal, makeup artist Tiina Leesik and editor Tamber Tasuja, according to ERR.
Altitude is handling international sales.
Production information:
Producer:
Sentinel Entertainment (UK)
Coproducers:
Allfilm (Estonia)
Kick Films (Germany)
Credits:
Director: Tanel Toom
Scriptwriter: Malachi Smyth
DoP: Mart Ratassepp
Art director: Kaia Tungal
Makeup artist: Tiina Leesik
Editor: Tamber Tasuja