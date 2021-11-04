04-11-2021

BOX OFFICE: Estonian Debut Feature Scores in Local Chart

By
    Firebird by Peeter Rebane Firebird by Peeter Rebane credit: The Factory

    TALLINN: Peeter Rebane’s romantic war drama Firebird / Tulelind had 1,517 admissions in Estonia on its opening weekend. This is the first feature film by the Harvard graduate Peeter Rebane, who also studied at the University of South-California.

    The film depicts a love triangle between two men and a woman in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War, and it stars Tom Prier, Oleg Zagorodnii and Diana Pozharskaya.

    Rebane wrote the script together with Tom Prier, and coproduced the film through The Factory, a company he founded with Adam Brummond, in coproduction with London-based.No Reservations Entertainment. The film was supported under the Estonian Film Institute’s Film Estonia cash rebate scheme.

    The film was shot in Estonia in English.

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Baltic Event 2021 Announces Works in Progress Selection