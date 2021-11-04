BOX OFFICE: Estonian Debut Feature Scores in Local Chart

The film depicts a love triangle between two men and a woman in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War, and it stars Tom Prier, Oleg Zagorodnii and Diana Pozharskaya.
Rebane wrote the script together with Tom Prier, and coproduced the film through The Factory, a company he founded with Adam Brummond, in coproduction with London-based.No Reservations Entertainment. The film was supported under the Estonian Film Institute’s Film Estonia cash rebate scheme.
The film was shot in Estonia in English.