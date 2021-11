FNE at Baltic Event 2021: Tallinn Presents Eight Baltic Works in Progress

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event have announced the eight titles to be presented in the 2021 Baltic Event Works in Progress industry programme, which runs 23-24 November 2021.

This section focuses on regional productions from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland. Three Estonian productions are in the mix, with three from Latvia, and one each from Lithuania and Finland. Five of the films are from female directors. All films in the works in progress programmes are either in production or in post-production.

The third film from Estonian entrepreneur and investment fund manager Rain Rannu, Child Machine, a sci-fi film produced by Rannu’s company Tallifornia, is among the productions.

Baltic Event Works in Progress line-up:

Child Machine (Estonia)

Director: by Rain Rannu

Production company: Tallifornia

Dark Paradise (Estonia, France)

Director: Triin Ruumet

Production companies: Three Brothers (Estonia), Chevaldextrois (France)

Keep Smiling, Mom! (Latvia)

Director: Elza Gauja

Production company: Riverbed

Light Light Light (Finland)

Director: Inari Niemi

Production company: Lucy Loves Drama Oy

Parade (Lithuania)

Director: Titas Laucius

Production company: afterschool production

Sisters (Latvia, Italy)

Director: Linda Olte

Production companies: Fenixfilm (Latvia), Albolina Film (Italy)

Soviet Milk (Latvia)

Director: Ināra Kolmane

Production companies: Film Studio DEVIŅI

Stairway to Heaven (Estonia)

Director: Mart Kivastik

Production company: Filmivabrik