Hungarian Project Elephant Wins Tallinn MIDPOINT TV Launch Prize

TALLINN: The Hungarian TV series project Elephant from writer David Csicskar and producer Balazs Zachar won the HBO Europe award of 5,000 EUR at MIDPOINT TV Launch, held as part of the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival .

The project was one of nine TV drama series participating in a seven month development training programme. The projects were presented in the Tallinn industry programme TV Beats Forum on 19 November 2021.

The main character in Elephant is Anna, the seemingly perfect wife and mother who is also a secretively functioning alcoholic. When she causes a car accident that nearly kills her loved ones, her daughter intervenes and Anna gives up drinking. The result is a family thrown into chaos. HBO VP Steve Matthews praised the project for its “unflinching exploration of a very challenging issue within the bounds of accessible and enjoyable comedy form.”