TALLINN: The Lithuanian project Troll Farm is the winner of the first edition of the co-financing market TV Beats Forum at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 19 – 26 November 2021 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival .

The dramedy written by Domantė Urmonaitė and Martynas Mendelis, directed by Ernestas Jankauskas, and produced by Gabija Siurbyte for Dansu films, takes home a prize of 2,500 EUR.

The jury gave its special prize to the Ukrainian project Perfect Kids On/Off produced by Bosonfilm.

Both projects won a spot in the international TV series idea competition Hyperwriter.