FNE at Tallinn 2021: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event Award Winners

More than 500 guests on site and 150 online around the world attended the seven days of presentations, networking, panel discussions and meetings that made up this year’s edition of the event.
Eight awards were given out to film projects in different stages of scriptwriting, development or post-production, including two awards handed out to promising producers.
In handing out the Baltic Event Co-Production Market Awards, Riina Sildos, member of this year’s Jury and founder of the event, said: “When I started the event together with a handful of industry professionals and good friends in 2002, we had 30 guests. Today, there are more than 550 in Tallinn. Thank you so much for having trust in us for all these years!”
Click HERE for a photo gallery of the awards ceremony.
Full list of winners:
Script Pool Most Promising Project:
Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Belgium)
Director and Screenwriter Paolo Marinou-Blanco
Producer: Justin Amorim
Works in Progress
Asymmetric Studios Best Visual Effects Award:
Parade (Lithuania)
Directed by Titas Laucius
Producer: Klementina Remeikaite
Production company: Afterschool Production
Baltic Event Award:
Bethlehem Light (Czech Republic, United Kingdom)
Directed by Jan Sverak
Producer: Jan Sverak
Co-producer: Eric Abraham
Production companies: Biograf Jan Sverak, Portobello Productions, Czech Television
Special Jury Mention:
We Might As Well Be Dead (Germany)
Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova
Producer: Julia Wagner
Coproducer: Magdalena Wolff
Production companies: Heartwake Films, Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Just Film Award:
Paula (Argentina-Italy)
Directed by Florencia Wehbe
Screenwriter: Florencia Wehbe, Daniela De Francesco
Producer: Fernanda Rocca, Claudio Esposito
Production companies: Bombilla Cine (Argentina), The Piranesi Experience (Italy)
Baltic Event Coproduction Awards
Best Project Award:
Lioness (Estonia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Producer: Ivo Felt
Production company: Allfilm
Screen International Best Pitch Award:
You Can Dance (Sweden)
Directed by Katarina Launing
Producer: Peter Krupenin
Production company: Hobab
Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:
Clara Larrin (Clara Films, Chile, Project Our Memory) and Larisa Oleinik (Doka, Russia, Project Yurki)
Jury special mention:
Hysterias (Latvia)
Written and directed by Ieva Norvele, Adriana Roze, Liene Linde, Alise Zariņa and Marta Elīna Martinsone
Producer: Aija Bērziņa
Production company: Tasse Film