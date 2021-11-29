FNE at Tallinn 2021: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event Award Winners

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event announced the prizes at awards ceremony held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on 26 November. The presenter of the awards was Marge Liiske head of Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event. Film New Europe was one of the partners and sponsors of the awards ceremony with FNE director Anna Franklin congratulating awards winners and informing guests about how www.filmneweurope.com can help them achieve their goals.

More than 500 guests on site and 150 online around the world attended the seven days of presentations, networking, panel discussions and meetings that made up this year’s edition of the event.

Eight awards were given out to film projects in different stages of scriptwriting, development or post-production, including two awards handed out to promising producers.

In handing out the Baltic Event Co-Production Market Awards, Riina Sildos, member of this year’s Jury and founder of the event, said: “When I started the event together with a handful of industry professionals and good friends in 2002, we had 30 guests. Today, there are more than 550 in Tallinn. Thank you so much for having trust in us for all these years!”

Full list of winners:

Script Pool Most Promising Project:

Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Belgium)

Director and Screenwriter Paolo Marinou-Blanco

Producer: Justin Amorim

Works in Progress

Asymmetric Studios Best Visual Effects Award:

Parade (Lithuania)

Directed by Titas Laucius

Producer: Klementina Remeikaite

Production company: Afterschool Production

Baltic Event Award:

Bethlehem Light (Czech Republic, United Kingdom)

Directed by Jan Sverak

Producer: Jan Sverak

Co-producer: Eric Abraham

Production companies: Biograf Jan Sverak, Portobello Productions, Czech Television

Special Jury Mention:

We Might As Well Be Dead (Germany)

Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova

Producer: Julia Wagner

Coproducer: Magdalena Wolff

Production companies: Heartwake Films, Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

Just Film Award:

Paula (Argentina-Italy)

Directed by Florencia Wehbe

Screenwriter: Florencia Wehbe, Daniela De Francesco

Producer: Fernanda Rocca, Claudio Esposito

Production companies: Bombilla Cine (Argentina), The Piranesi Experience (Italy)

Baltic Event Coproduction Awards

Best Project Award:

Lioness (Estonia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Producer: Ivo Felt

Production company: Allfilm

Screen International Best Pitch Award:

You Can Dance (Sweden)

Directed by Katarina Launing

Producer: Peter Krupenin

Production company: Hobab

Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:

Clara Larrin (Clara Films, Chile, Project Our Memory) and Larisa Oleinik (Doka, Russia, Project Yurki)

Jury special mention:

Hysterias (Latvia)

Written and directed by Ieva Norvele, Adriana Roze, Liene Linde, Alise Zariņa and Marta Elīna Martinsone

Producer: Aija Bērziņa

Production company: Tasse Film