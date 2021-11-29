29-11-2021

FNE at Tallinn 2021: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event Award Winners

By
    Winners at Industry at Tallinn &amp; Baltic Event 2021 Awards Ceremony Winners at Industry at Tallinn & Baltic Event 2021 Awards Ceremony credit: POFF

    TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event announced the prizes at awards ceremony held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on 26 November. The presenter of the awards was Marge Liiske head of Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event. Film New Europe was one of the partners and sponsors of the awards ceremony with FNE director Anna Franklin congratulating awards winners and informing guests about how www.filmneweurope.com can help them achieve their goals.

    More than 500 guests on site and 150 online around the world attended the seven days of presentations, networking, panel discussions and meetings that made up this year’s edition of the event.

    Eight awards were given out to film projects in different stages of scriptwriting, development or post-production, including two awards handed out to promising producers.

    In handing out the Baltic Event Co-Production Market Awards, Riina Sildos, member of this year’s Jury and founder of the event, said: “When I started the event together with a handful of industry professionals and good friends in 2002, we had 30 guests. Today, there are more than 550 in Tallinn. Thank you so much for having trust in us for all these years!”

    Full list of winners:

    Script Pool Most Promising Project:
    Dreaming of Lions (Portugal, Belgium)
    Director and Screenwriter Paolo Marinou-Blanco
    Producer: Justin Amorim   

    Works in Progress

    Asymmetric Studios Best Visual Effects Award:
    Parade (Lithuania)
    Directed by Titas Laucius
    Producer: Klementina Remeikaite
    Production company: Afterschool Production

    Baltic Event Award:
    Bethlehem Light (Czech Republic, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Jan Sverak
    Producer: Jan Sverak
    Co-producer: Eric Abraham
    Production companies: Biograf Jan Sverak, Portobello Productions, Czech Television

    Special Jury Mention:
    We Might As Well Be Dead (Germany)
    Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova
    Producer: Julia Wagner
    Coproducer: Magdalena Wolff
    Production companies: Heartwake Films, Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

    Just Film Award:
    Paula (Argentina-Italy)
    Directed by Florencia Wehbe
    Screenwriter: Florencia Wehbe, Daniela De Francesco
    Producer: Fernanda Rocca, Claudio Esposito
    Production companies: Bombilla Cine (Argentina), The Piranesi Experience (Italy)

    Baltic Event Coproduction Awards

    Best Project Award:
    Lioness (Estonia)
    Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
    Producer: Ivo Felt
    Production company: Allfilm

    Screen International Best Pitch Award:
    You Can Dance (Sweden)
    Directed by Katarina Launing
    Producer: Peter Krupenin
    Production company: Hobab

    Producers Network Prize for Promising Young Producers:
    Clara Larrin (Clara Films, Chile, Project Our Memory) and Larisa Oleinik (Doka, Russia, Project Yurki)

    Jury special mention:
    Hysterias (Latvia)
    Written and directed by Ieva Norvele, Adriana Roze, Liene Linde, Alise Zariņa and Marta Elīna Martinsone
    Producer: Aija Bērziņa
    Production company: Tasse Film

