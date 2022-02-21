GRANTS: Estonian Film Institute Distributes Over 1.5 m EUR in 2022 First Round of Project Support

TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute (EFI) has distributed over 1.5 million EUR in the first financing rounds of 2022. Two feature films, Lioness by Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo and Dog by Rasmus Merivoo, received grants in the total amount of 1.16 million EUR, which will be divided between 2022 and 2023.

In addition, the EFI supported four feature film minority coproductions with 410 000 EUR in total, two of them are Finnish, one Latvian and one a French coproduction. Minority coproduction grants were given to Estonian production companies to participate in international projects.

The grants were announced on 18 January. The second round of feature film production grants is on 26 April, with 834 000 EUR to be distributed. The second round for minority coproduction projects takes place on 13 September, with 190 000 euro to be given.

Click HERE for the grants chart.