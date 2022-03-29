PRODUCTION: Danish/Norwegian/Estonian Birthday Girl Starts Shooting in Tallinn

TALLINN: The Danish/Norwegian/Estonian coproduction Birthday Girl, directed by Danish Michael Noer and starring Trine Dyrholm, is currently shooting in Tallinn. The film, which will be shot entirely in Estonia, is supported by the Film Estonia cash rebate programme .

The film is being shot at Tallinn harbour, on Tallink ferries on the shore and at sea, in Tallink Spa & Conference hotel, as well as in Black Box Studio in Viimsi, over the course of 24 shooting days starting 16 March 2022.

Birthday Girl is produced by Rene Ezra and Matilda Appelin from Denmark’s Nordisk Film Production in coproduction with Andreas Kask and Esko Rips through Nafta Films. It is also coproduced by Sveinung Golimo through Norway’s branch of Nordisk Film Production.

The budget of the Estonian production part is 1.5 m EUR.

Producer Rene Ezra explains the reasons why the film will be fully shot in Estonia: “The main events of the story unfurl on a cruise ferry. We were looking for a location that would allow us to shoot the whole film in one place, and where we could find a trustworthy local partner. In Tallinn, we can use the ferries that are docked in harbour due to the pandemic, still waiting to return to their duty”.

The main roles are played by Trine Dyrholm, who also played the lead in the Danish/Estonian/Belgian coproduction Erna at War (2020), coproduced by Nimbus Film Productions, Nafta Films and Entre Chien et Loup, and shot largely in Estonia, as well as Flora Ofelia Hoffmann Lindahl, Herman Tømmeraas and Maja Ida Thiele.

About 600 Estonians participate in the film as extras, about 20 of them in more substantial support roles. The 100-member production team has been also assembled in Estonia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nordisk Film Production (Denmark)

Coproducers:

Nordisk Film Production Norway (Norway)

Nafta Films (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Michael Noer

Scriptwriters: Jesper Fink, Michael Noer

DoP: Adam Wallensten

Production designer: Søren Schwarzberg

Cast: Trine Dyrholm, Flora Ofelia Hoffmann Lindahl, Herman Tømmeraas, Maja Ida Thiele