Estonian Cultural Sector Asks for Recovery Package

"The operating restrictions and uncompensated losses of the last six months have created a financial shortfall that severely undermines our ability to support, encourage and unite both our own people and the war refugees in need of support," KNOPKA, a joint initiative of the Estonian film, theatre, music, museum and arts community, says in a letter to the government quoted by the Baltic Times.
Estimates show that the cultural and creative sector lost around 115 m EUR in 2021 due to COVID-19 related restrictions. For cinemas and concert halls the reduction in their turnover in 2021 was even greater than in 2020.