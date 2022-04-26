Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Launches Earlier Call for Submissions

The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will take place 18-25 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (11-27 November 2022).
Click HERE for the press release.
TALLINN: Baltic Event Co-Production Market, the largest international coproduction market in Northern Europe, has launched its call for applications earlier than usual. The deadline is 30 June 2022.
The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will take place 18-25 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (11-27 November 2022).
Click HERE for the press release.