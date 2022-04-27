BOX OFFICE: Estonian Majority Coproduction Melchior the Apothecary Leads at Local Box Office

TALLINN: The historical crime thriller Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen, a coproduction between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany, tops the Estonian box office with 57,456 admissions. It is the only domestic film that has crossed the 50,000-admission mark in the past two years of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film was released by Hea Film on 11 April 2022.

Melchior the Apothecary is the first of its kind in Estonia also because it is the first part of a three-feature-films series, which were shot simultaneously in 2020. The second film of the series should reach cinemas on 19 August 2022 and the third one on 14 October 2022.

Based on a crime bestseller by Indrek Hargla, Melchior the Apothecary tells the story of an apothecary in Medieval Tallinn, who has a knack for solving mysteries and is employed by the city to untangle a mysterious murder case.

The film stars young Estonian actor Märten Metsaviir.

Melchior the Apothecary was produced by four Estonian companies: Taska Film, Nafta Film, Hansa Film and Apollo Film Productions, and coproduced by Latvia’s Film Angels Productions, Lithuania’s InScript and Germany's Maze Pictures.