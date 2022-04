TALLINN: Estonian Film Institute distributed 521,500 EUR among five animated films in production and four animated projects in development. The decision was made public on 26 April 2022.

The production grants totalling 463,500 EUR went to five short animated films, of which the biggest grants were received by Schrödinger directed by Sergei Kibus (165,000 EUR) and Small Other directed by Andres Tenusaar (160,000 EUR).

Click HERE for the grants chart.