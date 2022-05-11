European Audiovisual Observatory Announces June Conference under Estonian Presidency

TALLINN: The European Audiovisual Observatory will hold a hybrid conference in Tallin on 7 June 2022 under the Estonian Presidency. The event will bring together industry representatives from major creative sectors in European film and television.

The conference Creators in Europe’s Screen Sectors – Sketching Present and Future Challenges will take place at the Nordic Hotel Forum in Tallinn on 7 June 2022, 15:00 – 18:00 live in Tallinn (EEST) or 14:00 - 17:00 (CEST) Paris time online.



The Observatory and its panelists will be exploring the conditions framing the creation of audiovisual content in Europe and looking at challenges and chances for the creative forces in the European film, TV and VOD industries.

The Observatory’s Estonian Presidency for 2022 is represented by Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute.

