TBILISI: Total admissions increased in Georgia by 1.34 percent from 1,298,404 in 2018 to 1,359,365 in 2019. Admissions to domestic films decreased from 55,495 in 2018 to 37,865 in 2019 as the number of domestic releases also decreased, from 12 in 2018 to nine in 2019.
However, in 2019 Dito Tsintsadze’s Shindisi set a new record for a domestic film, with 23,722 admissions and 74, 250 EUR gross.
The previous record was held by Zura Menteshashvili’s Naughty Children: Operation Ninth Sky, which was released on 28 December 2017 and had 19,049 admissions through 2018.
Nine domestic films (eight feature films and one documentary) were released in Georgia in 2019, of which six were 100% Georgian productions, two majority coproductions and one minority coproduction. Twelve domestic films were released in cinemas in 2018.
Shindisi was produced by Georgian 20 Steps in coproduction with Free Movie Studio (Georgia), with the financial support of the Georgian National Film Center.
Naughty Children: Operation Ninth Sky was produced by Mentesh Production.