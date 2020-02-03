TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center has launched the 2020 competition for feature film minority coproductions. The deadline is 16 March 2020.
Each project will receive a maximum of 108,973 EUR / 350,000 GEL. The projects need to have a minimum length of 80 minutes.
The contribution of the Georgian coproducer shall not be the largest and shall not exceed 20% of the total cost of the production.
All foreign coproducers shall already have obtained 50% of their contribution. One of the sources of financing a foreign co-producer shall be a national or international fund, a TV company or a distributor.
