unnamed 1 26thSFF CID 480x100

GRANTS: Georgia Launches Call For Feature Film Minority Coproduction Grants Featured

2020-02-03

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center has launched the 2020 competition for feature film minority coproductions. The deadline is 16 March 2020.

Each project will receive a maximum of 108,973 EUR / 350,000 GEL. The projects need to have a minimum length of 80 minutes.

The contribution of the Georgian coproducer shall not be the largest and shall not exceed 20% of the total cost of the production.

All foreign coproducers shall already have obtained 50% of their contribution. One of the sources of financing a foreign co-producer shall be a national or international fund, a TV company or a distributor.

Click HERE for all the information.

back to top
 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

fnemarketonline2020

OSCAR 2020

rusian longtext

FNEAVIClick here>>>

EUROVOD 325X230 FNE

325x230

baner 325x230 ekran 2019

CinemaOfTheMonth122019

docbloc30032017

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019