GRANTS: Georgia Announces Grants for Documentary Production

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center has distributed 135,402 EUR / 473,908 GEL for the production of six documentary films to be directed by Tornike Bziava, Givi (Beso) Odisharia, Khvicha Emiridze and Tinatin Emiridze, Alexander Koridze, Nikoloz Tsiklauri and Elene Mikaberidze. The winners were chosen from among 26 projects competing for the grants. The grants were announced on 22 May 2020.