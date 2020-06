TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 116,759 EUR / 396,982 GEL for the production of seven short fiction films directed by Irine Jordania, Nino Tsikaridze, Mikheil Kvirikadze, Nika Gabunia, Grigol Abashidze, Amiran Dolidze and Tornike Tikaradze. The winners were chosen from among 60 projects.