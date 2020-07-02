Georgian Cinemas Start to Reopen

TBILISI: Cinemas in Georgia will reopen in August, after three months of inactivity. Entertainment and cultural facilities in Georgia have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 epidemic. From August 2020 cinemas will be able to fill half of their seats. It is still unknown how many viewers will be hosted by Amirani , Cavea Tbilisi Mall , Cavea East Pointe and Cavea Galleria Tbilisi and how many screens will work.

Cavea’s marketing manager Salome Kuprashvili said that cinemas will open with the premiere of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The premiere of the film was postponed for an additional two weeks, and will finally take place on 12 August 2020.

"The regulations have not yet been determined. We are in the process of exchanging recommendations. Disinfection cleaning will definitely be tightened. Keeping the distance will be mandatory, both inside and outside the hall. There are many different practices in the world regarding the rule of wearing a mask. Our vision is close to the British-French model, where wearing a mask is mandatory only before the screening," Salome Kuprashvili told FNE.

In addition, Cavea plans to open two open-air cinemas (Drive-in) in Tbilisi in July. One of them will be located on the new hippodrome near Lisi Lake. The drive in Cinema will open on 9 July with Uta Beria's Negative Numbers. The film is based on real events which happened in a juvenile detention centre in Tbilisi in the early 2000's, when two ex-professional rugby players took up the challenge of helping the young offenders by bringing rugby into the centre. They wrote down their stories while training them.

Part of the pre-closing repertoire and popular films of recent years will return to the screens. A Nolan Retrospective will be held before the premiere of Tenet.

"We set the price at 8.5 EUR / 29 GEL per car. In the average case (two people) it will cost the same as in traditional types of cinemas, in other cases even less," Salome Kuprashvili told FNE.