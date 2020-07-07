PRODUCTION: Georgian Field in Production

TBILISI: Georgian director Lasha Tskvitinidze’s second feature film Field was presented at Karlovy Vary’s Eastern Promises Works in Progress online session on 6 July 2020. The producers are seeking additional funding to complete the film. The director’s first feature film I Am Beso was considered a promising debut and a new statement in Georgian modern social cinema.

The director wrote the script about Nika and Salome, a young couple with a new-born son. The real-life “Nika” is cast in the role he inspired. Nika is unemployed. Salome works as a cleaner. Gigilo and his uncle are drug addicts and criminals. They take advantage of Nika's infantilism and deceive him into participating in various missions. Salome clandestinely joins a sect, where they believe that a great flood will destroy everything. Nika continually refuses to join the sect and forbids her to attend their gatherings. Gigilo turns Nika into an abuser, causing damage to his mental health and turning him into a murderer. Salome is forced to flee together with her child to India, where she tries to cut ties with her past traumas and goes on a journey into new and unknown feelings

“There are many bad things I dislike. On the other hand, there are many good things that I like – both the good and the bad influence me equally. We tend to remember negative feelings more than the positive ones, that's why I don't intend to swim against the tide, hence, I wrote a script about the most negative reflections which settled in my consciousness, one of which is the manipulation of people by false promises,” Lasha Tskvitinidze told FNE.

The film is produced by Nodar Nozadze through Pansionati.

It received a production grant of 170,000 EUR / 470,000 GEL from the Georgian National Film Center in 2018. At its early development stage, the project (previously called The Rebar) was awarded a development prize from Initiative Film (Isabelle Fauvel). The film’s budget was previously announced as 420,000 EUR.

The film is seeking coproducers, sales agents, and funding to shoot the final sequences in India when the COVID-19 pandemic allows.

Production Information:

Producer:

Pansionati (Georgia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Terra Incognita Films (Georgia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Nushi Film (Georgia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Lasha Tskvitinidze

Scriptwriters: Lasha Tskvitinidze

DoP: Irakli Metreveli

Producers: Nodar Nozadze, Tekla Machavariani

Cast: Giorgi Khurtsilava, Zaza Salia